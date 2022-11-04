This Charming Town Is Hidden In Indiana’s Countryside & Has An Adorable Antique Village
You can find so many cute shops here.
There's a unique allure about small towns in the United States, especially in the sweeping Midwestern, and if you’re looking for a low-key escape from real life, the quaint town of Nashville, IN might be the ideal destination.
Here, you’re most likely to experience all the magical countryside vibes you could wish to find.
Located just an hour outside of Indianapolis, this place is far away from the large city’s bustling buzz and will let you have a relaxing stroll along the quiet and enchanting streets.
You may think a town that shares names with the Tennessee party capital might hold some of the same qualities, like a busy nightlife and plenty of alcohol-fueled tourist activities. However, this is not the case.
When you journey to this Hoosier State gem, you're experiencing a vibrant provincial comprised of artists, shop owners, and people who just want to get away.
The picturesque vibe carries into Antique Alley, which is a tiny village area with galleries, boutiques, and antique shops, like the popular Brilliance Gallery.
There's something for everyone in "Little Nashville." Even for nature lovers who find they don't like to spend their time stuffed inside shopping.
Near this place is the gorgeous Brown County State Park, the largest in Indiana. Here, you can indulge in the scenes of the rolling hills by taking a hike on one of the 12 different trails.
Hint: The park becomes an ideal spot for peeping gorgeous foliage come fall time, and not many people even know it's there.
