Intelligence commissioner decisions hit new high

Federal intelligence commissioner issued record number of decisions last year: report
Intelligence commissioner decisions hit new high
The Communications Security Establishment complex is pictured in Ottawa on October 15, 2013.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The federal intelligence commissioner, who approves or denies key national security activities, issued 14 decisions last year — the most in any single year since the position was created. 

In his annual report, intelligence commissioner Simon Noel says new issues continue to emerge concerning the activities of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada's cyberspy agency.

Noel's independent oversight role involves approving or rejecting specific activities of CSIS and the CSE that have been authorized by their respective ministers or, in some cases, the director of CSIS.

These activities, including cybersecurity efforts, foreign intelligence collection and the use of data, might contravene Canadian laws or affect the privacy of Canadians.

In 2025, Noel received 14 ministerial authorizations for review — nine relating to CSE activities and five for CSIS activities.

He approved the activities in 13 authorizations and partially approved the activities in one authorization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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