It's Normal To Let Your Baby Nap Outside In Denmark & TikTok Is Shook By The Cultural Divide
"Napping your baby outside in their stroller is done in all sorts of weather."
If there's one thing we've learned from the Swedengate scandal, it's that Scandinavian countries just do things differently.
Not only do Swedes not feed their house guests, but now a viral TikTok has revealed that it's common practice among Danish parents to leave their napping babies in their strollers…outside.
TikToker Annie Samples, a mother of four living in Denmark, made a TikTok about the Danish practice, and her video has already amassed over 15.7 million views.
"The Danish practice of having your baby sleep outside in their stroller is not only the cultural norm but it's been recommended by midwives and baby nurses," Samples says in her video.
According to the Danish, letting your baby sleep outdoors is considered healthy and allows them to sleep better.
The practice isn't exclusive to good weather. According to Samples, "napping your baby outside in their stroller is done in all sorts of weather."
"Babies are dressed in lightweight wool and have a down duvet which regulates the baby's body temperature; keep them warm without overheating," Samples explained.
So while many parents go shopping or sit in a cafe, you can expect to see their babies outside, napping peacefully.
That doesn't mean parents don't keep a close on their baby; they are usually always nearby and have a baby monitor in the stroller.
If you're wondering if parents are concerned about potential kidnappings, Samples confirms that they aren't.
"Babies here don't get kidnapped because no one wants the responsibility of someone else's kid, especially when our health care system does everything they can to help everyone who wants a baby to have their own at little to no cost," Samples explained.
Samples even lets her baby nap outside when they are home because she wants her child to get all "the benefits of fresh air."
"It's her most familiar sleeping surface at this point, and I love that if my family and I ever want to go somewhere while she's napping, we're never stuck at home," she added.
People in the comments section found it hard to wrap their heads around the practice, given how different it is to most parts of the world.
"It sure sounds crazy - but if it works in your country I agree with the benefits of it," wrote one user, whose comment received over 160,000 likes.
One user commented, "imagine feeling this safe in a country."
While another user commented, "I can't even leave my lunch in the fridge at work!"
"We don't even feel safe sending our kids to school in America, so yeah, I know this doesn't happen here," another commenter wrote, referring to the number of school shootings that happen in the U.S.
A very baffled commenter asked, "Are those… stroller parking spaces?" referring to a clip in the video which showed a bunch of baby strollers parked next to each other.
A local Danish person chimed in the comment section and wrote, "Denmark is a very expensive country; believe me, we don't want anyone's children."