Hike Providence Canyon Near Florida This Winter For A Unique Adventure

There's A 'Little Grand Canyon' Just 2.5 Hours Away From Florida
Your hiking dreams are just around the corner. There's actually a miniature Grand Canyon and it's only a short road trip from Florida. You can explore Providence Canyon, also known as the "Little Grand Canyon," at a state park in Georgia. Bundle up and hike Providence Canyon this winter for an enchanting outdoor adventure.
Providence Canyon State Park is just a 2.5-hour road trip from Tallahassee. If you're in North Florida or the Panhandle, this hike is well worth the drive. Go this holiday season for incredible winter views as you wander through the colorful canyon walls.
Take Canyon Loop Trail for a scenic 2-hour hike through the park. The best part is, you don't need to be an advanced hiker to make the journey. The trail is about 5 miles long and falls between easy and moderate difficulty, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The park is open year-round to visitors, and there's plenty to do besides hiking. You can also enjoy the park's many picnic shelters, the Visitor Center, and the museum.
Providence Canyon is also an excellent spot for stargazing. Stick around after your hike for an evening under the stars. You can even camp out under the night sky. You can make camping reservations at the park here.
Visit Providence Canyon State Park in Georgia this winter for the crisp air and stunning views.
Providence Canyon State Park
Price: $5 parking
Address: 8930 Canyon Rd., Lumpkin, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can take a short road trip to the "Little Grand Canyon" and enjoy spectacular views and a break from the city.
