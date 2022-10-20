Jana Kramer Says Her Ex Cheated With 13 Women & She 'Shattered' So Much When She Found Out
Batter up!
Country singer and actress Jana Kramer says she took a bat to her ex-husband Mike Caussin's belongings after finding out that he cheated on her with more than 13 women.
In an episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk that aired on Wednesday, the former One Tree Hill actress reveals she "went real crazy for a minute" after she found out, and she "shattered so many things in my house."
Kramer married former NFL player Mike Caussin in 2015, and they were married for six years before finalizing their divorce last July.
The couple was open about their struggles throughout their marriage, even discussing it on their podcast Whine Down.
They also wrote a book together called The Good Fight, where they gave insight into their journey of forgiveness. Kramer says there's a chapter in the book where 1,000% Caussin wasn't being truthful about what he was doing.
"We just became New York Times best-selling authors about how we got past this and I'm like, I look like a f*ucking idiot," she says during the Red Table Talk. "But he says the podcast was a catalyst for more of his cheating because it made him feel like he always had the spotlight on him so then I felt like it was my fault."
In Wednesday's episode, Kramer discussed how she forgave Caussin countless times during their relationship because he would tell her something she would "hold on to."
The singer also explains that she didn't want her children Jolie Rae, 6, and Jace Joseph, 3, to grow up in a broken home as she did.
Kramer goes into detail on the hours of therapy and retreats to "fix what was broken."
They ultimately got divorced in 2021.
She also talks about how difficult the separation process was and how she took it out on Caussin's possessions.
"There was this pantry door he wanted [...] so me and my girlfriends we took a bat to it and we just shattered it," she said.
"I destroyed all of his Xboxes and all those things that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux," the actress added.
In an emotional clip, Kramer says she and her ex-husband are in better places now but says it will be difficult not having her kids wake up at her house on Christmas day.