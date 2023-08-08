9 Jobs You Can Apply For At Companies In Canada That Offer Unlimited Vacation
Yes, you can really take as many vacation days as you want! 🤩
If you're thinking of making a career move and looking for work that has incredible employee benefits and job perks, you might not realize that unlimited vacation is actually offered by a lot of employers.
There are so many jobs that you can apply for right now at companies with unlimited vacation in Canada.
Positions are available in cities across the country with Netflix, The Bay, Uberflip, Alida and more companies that offer this unique perk.
Also, as a bonus, some of those are hybrid and remote jobs so you can work from anywhere!
You can find open positions in marketing, procurement, sales and software development, just to name a few.
If you're wondering how unlimited vacation works, executives with two companies — Alida and Know Company Inc. — told Narcity that proactively planning vacations so everyone can get all the time off they want is the key to successfully offering this job perk.
Both companies haven't experienced "any significant drawbacks" with this benefit or received negative feedback from employees about it.
Also, the executives at Alida and Know Company Inc. revealed that workers come back from their time off caring about their work more and there is actually an increase in productivity.
So, if you're interested in working at a company that offers unlimited vacation in Canada, here are nine jobs that you can apply for right now!
Manager, Production Management
Company: Netflix
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you need a bachelor's degree and 10 years of experience with long-form production executive management.
Experience with English and French language productions in Canada, proficiency in Movie Magic Budgeting and Google Suite, the ability to supervise several projects at various points of production, and access to a roster of high-quality vendors and talent are also required.
Production managers help to manage the production of original scripted content commissions by Netflix Canada.
Netflix's vacation policy is simply "take vacation" and there are no rules on how many weeks per year you can take off.
Content Marketing Manager
Company: Uberflip
Location: Toronto, or remote anywhere in Canada
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree or diploma — or equivalent work experience — in marketing, journalism, communications or another related field and two to three years of experience creating content in the B2B space to get hired.
With this position, you'd be responsible for creating, supporting and activating content to attract customers.
Assistant Buyer, Fragrances
Company: The Bay
Location: Hybrid, based in Toronto
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a university or college degree or equivalent retail experience along with two years of experience in merchandise and allocation.
Assistant Buyers are responsible for achieving sales and profit objectives and developing and implementing buying strategies, merchandise programs and marketing plans.
Not only does The Bay offer employees an unlimited number of days off every year but that time is also paid vacation!
Payroll Specialist
Company: Alida
Location: Hybrid, in Vancouver or Toronto
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you need to have the ability to develop and maintain internal and external relationships, proficiency in Microsoft Excel, and knowledge of ADP WorkForce Now, Netsuite, BambooHR and Gmail.
Three years of payroll experience is preferred but Alida is willing to consider applicants with less experience.
As a Payroll Specialist, you would be responsible for processing payroll at a global level and administering benefits across all jurisdictions.
Full-Stack Developer
Company: iComply
Location: Remote, based in Calgary
Who Should Apply: You should apply to this job if you have five years of relevant experience developing web apps in a fast-paced environment and knowledge of API design and development.
There are other experience and knowledge requirements related to software, online services, web application frameworks, design tools and more that you need to meet.
As a Full Stack Developer, you will have to build React.JS / .NET Core applications that help companies around the world reduce their anti-money laundering spending, processing time and data privacy risk.
Business Development Representative
Company: Uberflip
Location: Toronto, or remote anywhere in Canada
Who Should Apply: You need one to two years of account development/inside sales experience in the B2B space.
Also, experience with tools like Gong, Salesloft, Salesforce, Apollo, Postal, Linkedin Sales Navigator and 6sense is preferred.
Business Development Representatives are the first point of contact for incoming Uberflip prospects so they must be able to respond to prospect questions and objections.
Intermediate Mobile Software Developer (iOS)
Company: TouchBistro
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you must have knowledge of Swift or Objective-C, two years of experience developing iOS apps, experience with blocks, GCD, memory management and Cocoa design patterns, and experience with networking and RESTful APIs.
TouchBistro is a point-of-sale and restaurant management system.
So, as a software developer, you'd be working on iOS features of current products to help deliver solutions that meet evolving industry demands
Sales Development Representative
Company: Vial
Location: Remote, based anywhere in Canada
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have two years of work experience — yes, that's it!
While a bachelor's degree and working knowledge of the clinical trial industry are preferred, those are not requirements for getting hired.
Sales Development Representatives at Vial are responsible for generating demand for services and driving product expansion opportunities with existing customers.
Analyst, Canada Tax
Company: Netflix
Location: Hybrid, based in Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, business or a related field, a CPA designation or Masters of Taxation, and enrollment in CPA Canada in-depth tax courses.
Analysts will provide tax compliance and provision support in Netflix's Toronto office, with the expectation that you come in two times a week.
While the streaming service doesn't call it unlimited vacation, the time off policy is simply "take vacation" with no limits on how many weeks per year you can take.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.