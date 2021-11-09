Trending Tags

Joe Fresh's New Holiday Collection With Roxy Earle Is Super Inclusive & Festive AF

Items start at $34!

Courtesy of Joe Fresh

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Joe Fresh continues to stay true to its Canadian roots with a stream of collaborations with beloved Canadian personalities. The clothing brand has teamed up with Canadian body positive activist Roxy Earle on a holiday capsule collection after a successful fall collab with Jillian Harris.

The new collection, which launched today, includes ten pieces that are perfect for the holidays — all available in size XS to 3X.

Earle, who has a successful award-winning marketing career, appeared on The Real Housewives Of Toronto back in 2017. After gaining a huge following, she started the #MySizeRox movement focusing on body confidence which this collection totally encompasses.

The ten items she helped create include gorgeous sequined pieces for your next holiday party, plus everyday staples like faux leather leggings, boots, and some really cozy sweaters. Everything ranges from $34 to $99, so you can treat yourself to something without maxing your budget.

Joe Fresh x Roxy Earle Collection

Price: $34 - $99

Details: Toronto-born reality TV star and body positivity activist Roxy Earle has teamed up with Joe Fresh to launch a ten-piece capsule collection for the holidays. The items are available both in-store and online and you can get free shipping over $25. You can also score an extra 10,000 PC Optimum points if you spend over $50 until November 12 at 4 a.m. EST.

Find It On JOE FRESH

