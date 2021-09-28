Joe Fresh & Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Have A Fall Capsule Collection Launching In October
Nothing over $89! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Joe Fresh is a Canadian staple when it comes to affordable fashion for the entire family. Today the retailer announced it's launching a limited-edition fall capsule collection with another Canadian titan, Jillian Harris.
According to the press release, the former star of The Bachelorette and Love It Or List It Vancouver created a collection of over 20 different items for women and kids including outwear, sportswear, accessories and footwear. It'll be available in stores and online starting October 5.
This is Harris' third collaboration with Joe Fresh and the majority of items are priced at a healthy $39. The most expensive item in the collection is the Harris Coat for $89, while the most affordable items are the Annie and Leo sleep sets that start at $16.
As Harris states in her Instagram post, all items are available in sizes XS-3XL. We stan size inclusivity!
Joe Fresh x Jillian Harris Collection
Price: $16 - $89
