Jillian Harris Has A New Collection With Joe Fresh & People Are Losing It Over Wait Times
"Did the site crash?"
Joe Fresh is launching their latest collection with the lifestyle influencer and former Bachelorette star, Jillian Harris, this week, and people were eager to put in an order as soon as it dropped online.
The Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris collection is available to buy online as of October 18, and it will be in stores on October 20. People are already complaining about the wait times to place an order online though, and taking to social media to voice their concerns.
A few people thought the site might have crashed even — that's how strong the Jillian Harris fandom is, apparently.
People were going off in the comments of an Instagram post made by Jillian Harris and Joe Fresh, announcing the drop.
One person tagged Joe Fresh and said, "it keeps giving me an error code for my card. Did the site crash?" The Joe Fresh account did respond to the person and took the conversation into the DMs.
They weren't the only ones having an issue though.
"@joefresh got on and ordered my items, the confirmation page wouldn't load and said error but I got a confirmation email, does this mean the order went through properly,?" another wrote.
"Hi there, can you kindly DM us your email address so we can look into this for you?" the Joe Fresh account replied.
Meanwhile, others were complaining about long wait times.
"I began at 5 am waiting. Still no luck. Terrible way of doing this," one person said in the comments.
The Joe Fresh account replied that their "waiting room strategy enables the site keeps [sic] running smoothly," but there were many people in the comments claiming that the wait times were too long.
Jillian Harris has collaborated with Joe Fresh before, but this new collection looks extra cozy. Plus, some of the clothes are made with recycled materials and they're all pretty reasonably priced. What's extra cute is that there are some children's versions of the clothes.
While some were having issues online, people on TikTok seem super excited about the drop. The videos of the mom and daughter duos trying on the new styles are super adorable.
@sierabearchell
This is my fav @jillian.harris x @joefreshstyle collection yet! 🎀What do you think?! #joefresh #matchymatchy #lilyjaymes
One fashion influencer posted a video trying on the collection, along with her daughter. The pair twirled around in their matching Jillian Harris x Joe Fresh outfits, and TikTokers were loving it.
@kiteenmariee
Ahhhh! Sales your alarms for the latest @joefreshstyle x @jillian.harris Collection launching online this Tuesday, October 18th!! 🙊💓 #mommyandmefitcheck #motherdaughterstyle #basicmomstuff #mommyandmematchingclothes #sundaystylevibe #canadianmomoftwo
"I need everything," one wrote.
"Looks SO good!!!" another said.
Hopefully, the excited TikTokers will be able to visit Joe Fresh in person and skip the online ordering altogether.
When is the Jillian Harris x Joe Fresh launch?
The Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris collection is available to buy online now, and will be in stores on October 20.