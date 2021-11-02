Trending Tags

justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Ended His G20 Trip By Picking Up A Special Italian Gift For His Kids

The PM is bringing back souvenirs from his trip to Italy!

Justin Trudeau Ended His G20 Trip By Picking Up A Special Italian Gift For His Kids
@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

While overseas on official PM duty, Justin Trudeau ended off his G20 summit trip by going into dad mode and picking up a special Italian gift for his kids.

Trudeau shared a photo on Instagram of him holding three sets of Italian playing cards from a balcony in Rome. "Couldn't leave Italy without picking up some Scopa cards for the kids," he said.

Scopa is an Italian card game that's typically played between two people or four people in two teams. The name of game means broom in Italian as the point of the game is to sweep all the cards from the table.

Like playing cards you'd find in Canada, the Italian deck is also split into four suits, which are typically cups, coins, swords and clubs.

Every player gets three cards and the dealer puts four cards face-up on the table. Players are supposed to capture cards by matching a card in their hand to one on the table that's of the same value or the sum of card values.

If a player takes all the cards on the table during their turn, then that's called a scopa.

After all the cards have been dealt and captured, it's time for points. But you don't just get them based on the value of the cards; you also get points if you have the greatest number of cards, the greatest number of cards that are in the coins suit, the seven of coins and the highest prime.

It seems like game nights at the Trudeau house are about to get more interesting!

