Keanu Reeves Had Lunch In A Tiny UK Town & Graciously Posed For Pics With 'The Kitchen Lads'
"Suffice to say he made their days!!!"
Keanu Reeves recently stopped in for lunch in the town of Tring, Hertfordshire, and it seems he lived up to his nice guy reputation.
On Saturday, February 4, The Robin Hood Tring, which describes itself as a "real ale pub serving good pub food," posted a picture of the Canadian celeb on their Facebook page.
"So today we had a surprise visitor for lunch…" said the caption on the post of Reeves standing beside a young man wearing an apron. "What a lovely man he was too. Laura asked if he would be ok with taking photos with the kitchen lads."
Not only did he snap a few pics, Reeves apparently took it one step further.
"He marched into the kitchen shook their hands and praised them for the food they had prepared. Suffice to say he made their days!!!"
One of the servers at the restaurant, Laura Rolfe, chatted with metro.co.uk about the whole experience.
"He came to the bar and ordered a beer (Seafarers Ale) and just walked over to the corner. He ordered fish and chips and Nat’s shepherd’s pie," Rolfe shared.
"One of our cooks was so excited he looked as though he was going to pass out."
As for why he was in the area, Rolfe said she didn't pry.
"He didn’t explain why he was in Tring, but I didn’t ask," she explained. "When customers come in, they’re entitled to sit and have lunch in private without anyone asking about their business."
It's not the first time the celeb has shown kindness to random English people.
Back in the summer of 2022, he stopped in at a couple's wedding and posed for pictures with the bride after they invited him to their reception.
Now that's a wedding to remember! Never change, Keanu!