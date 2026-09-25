Kinew urges Bloodvein First Nation to reconsider turning moose hunters away

Kinew warns moose hunter check stop risks division
Kinew warns moose hunter check stop risks division
A moose is seen from a helicopter while grazing near the Attawapiskat river east of Neskantaga, Ont., on Saturday, Oct., 25, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says a checkstop set up near a First Nation could lead to division between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people after allegations that licensed hunters are being turned away from accessing public land in the territory. 

Kinew is urging the community of Bloodvein First Nation, north of Winnipeg, to reconsider turning moose hunters away this season, saying the move could incite backlash and hatred toward Indigenous people. 

The First Nation set up a checkstop last year to prevent drugs and alcohol from entering the community but also deterred hunters from accessing the territory citing a dwindling moose population. 

The Manitoba Wildlife Federation says it has received reports that the community was turning hunters away again this week. 

Kinew says the province has sent a cease and desist letter to the First Nation

Bloodvein Chief Lisa Young did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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