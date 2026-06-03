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This KOHO feature could help Canadians build credit history without taking on debt

Plus, how to score a $40 sign-up bonus.

A person holding a phone displaying a credit score chart. Right: A Koho bank card rests on a table.

Build credit via the KOHO app.

Courtesy of KOHO
Editor, Studio

If you've ever felt frustrated about the whole "go into debt to build your credit history" thing, KOHO has come up with a solution.

Available through the KOHO app, KOHO Credit Building lets eligible users build credit history without a traditional credit card or taking on interest-bearing debt.

Whether you're looking for ways to grow your credit because you're a student, new to Canada, rebuilding your finances, or just want to avoid credit card debt, this simple feature means you can still get credit (pun intended) for your healthy money habits.

KOHO Credit Building is a simple subscription service that reports your on-time payments to Equifax, with no credit check and no interest to get started.

The feature is available through the KOHO app, which also includes spending, saving, cashback and budgeting tools in one place.

Courtesy of KOHO

According to KOHO, users have seen credit history improvements in just a few months. In fact, in the past 12 months, more than 100,000 users have seen their credit history go up by a combined +2.6 million points.¹

Right now, new users can also score a $40 sign-up bonus*. To be eligible, you need to use the code GL4026 when you join KOHO, add money to your account, and make a $20 purchase within 30 days. Once your qualifying purchase is made, the $40 will be credited to your account.

You can learn more here about KOHO and the Credit Building feature.

This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.

*Offer valid for new KOHO users only. KOHO reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time.
1Credit scores are based on complex models involving a variety of factors. Consistent on-time payments help improve scores. Missed or late payments may cause credit scores to decrease. Outcomes may vary among users.
Based on all KOHO users who have subscribed to Credit Building. Credit Building is not a credit repair tool and do not guarantee an improvement in credit score. Credit scores are based on complex models involving a variety of factors. Consistent on-time payments help improve scores and missed or late payments may cause credit scores to decrease. Outcomes may vary among users. Terms and conditions apply: https://www.koho.ca/credit-building/

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