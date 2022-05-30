Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
witches

The Last Salem 'Witch' Has Been Pardoned & It Only Took 329 Years For Kids To Sort It Out

A bunch of eighth graders got the job done. 🧹

Global Staff Writer
North Andover Middle School. Right: Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts.

North Andover Middle School. Right: Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts.

Jorge Goncalves | YouTube, Louise Rivard | Dreamstime

The last Salem "witch" was finally exonerated 329 years after being wrongly convicted of witchcraft, and it's all thanks to an eighth-grade class from Massachusetts.

Elizabeth Johnson Jr. was a 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts who was accused and convicted of witchcraft during the peak of the Salem Witch Trials in 1693, reported ABC affiliate WFAA. She was even sentenced to death for it.

Although Johnson didn't end up getting executed, she was never pardoned for the alleged crime. That's because unlike most of the other accused Salem witches, she didn't have any descendants to fight for her.

That is, until a group of eighth graders stepped in.

An eighth-grade class from North Andover Middle School took it upon themselves to clear her name, researching all the legislative steps necessary to get her officially pardoned.

The class brought her case to lawmakers, who looked into it and finally pardoned her after legislation was introduced and approved for the case.

The Witches of Massachusetts Bay, an organization dedicated to the history of the famous witch trials, confirmed that Johnson is the last accused witch to have her name cleared of the crime.

"On 26 May 2022, the Massachusetts State Senate passed Amendment 842, making Elizabeth Johnson Jr. the last convicted witch to get her name cleared."

"We will never be able to change what happened to victims like Elizabeth but at the very least can set the record straight,"
state Sen. Diana DiZoglio said.

"Elizabeth's story and struggle continue to greatly resonate today," said DiZoglio. "While we've come a long way since the horrors of the witch trials, women today still all too often find their rights challenged and concerns dismissed."

The teacher of the eighth-grade class, Carrie LaPierre, proudly acknowledged her students' efforts to combat "the long-overlooked issue of justice for this wrongly convicted woman."

"Passing this legislation will be incredibly impactful on their understanding of how important it is to stand up for people who cannot advocate for themselves and how strong of a voice they actually have," said LaPierre.

Dozens of so-called witches have been acquitted of witchcraft over the years, including Johnson's mother.

Now, no one will ever ask which Johnson was a witch because the answer is neither!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...