Leslie Jordan Of 'Will & Grace' Has Died At 67 & Celebs Are Shook By His Loss
Fans are going to miss the laughs and the heart💔
Leslie Jordan, who was known for his roles in Will & Grace and American Horror Story, has died following a car accident in Hollywood.
Variety reports the car Jordan was driving crashed into the side of a building on Monday morning. The publication says it's believed that the 67-year-old actor and comedian suffered "some sort of medical emergency."
Jordan was known for his 4'11" frame and amazing humour, as noted in many comments on social media.
The Emmy-winning actor's 30-year-career really took off in 1989 with his role in Murphy Brown, the LA Times reports.
The beloved actor would go on to star in the 1992 sitcom Hearts Afire. He later starred in Will & Grace beginning in 2001 and has had several roles in American Horror Story.
There is an outpouring of love for Jordan and grief over the news of his passing on Twitter.
Jordan's former Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack writes, "Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."
\u201cCrushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I\u2019ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. \ud83d\udc94\u201d— Eric McCormack (@Eric McCormack) 1666636502
Sean Hayes, who starred as Jack McFarland in the sitcom, also commented on Jordan's passing, writing "my heart is broken" and adding that there "will never be anyone like him."
Others who knew Jordan or who simply loved his work, also took to social media to pay tribute to the comedian.
\u201cRest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. \ud83d\udc98\u201d— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaul's Drag Race) 1666637198
Ellen DeGeneres described Jordan's death as "unbelievably tragic."
Actor George Takei says he was "stunned" by the news of Jordan's passing.
\u201cI am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.\u201d— George Takei (@George Takei) 1666636061
Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham has also reacted to the news, calling it "horrendous."
\u201cNo,No,No. \nThis news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you\u2019d meant to me. I\u2019m so,so saddened by this news. \ud83d\udda4\u201d— Hannah Waddingham. (@Hannah Waddingham.) 1666639567
A makeup artist and YouTuber Patrick Starrr is thanking Jordan for the "countless laughs" and "unforgettable memories."
\u201cRest in peace to an incredible legend that will live on forever, Leslie Jordan \ud83e\udd0d\ud83d\udc94\u201d— PATRICKSTARRR (@PATRICKSTARRR) 1666637538