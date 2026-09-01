Liberals won more than 50% of the vote in all three Aug. 31 byelections

Liberals won more than 50% of vote in byelections
Liberals won more than 50% of vote in byelections
Liberal MP-elect Daniel Gobeil, right, reacts to winning in the byelection in the riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord in Saguenay, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. Minister of Public Works and Procurement Joel Lightbound looks on.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The Liberals won more than 50 per cent of the vote in all three of Monday's byelections, holding two seats and picking up an additional Quebec riding from the Conservatives.

Preliminary results show Quebec dairy farmer Daniel Gobeil won 51.3 per cent of the vote for the Liberals in Chicoutimi — Le Fjord.

The seat will increase the Liberal majority by one, with Gobeil replacing former Conservative MP Richard Martel resigned to take a Senate appointment.

The seat was expected to be a close contest after a three-way race in the riding in the general election less 16 months ago, and polls leading up to the vote suggested a two-way race between Gobeil and Bloc Québécois candidate Caroline Dubé.

She came in second with almost 33 per cent of the vote, while Conservative Régis Gaudreault got just 12.5 per cent.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's former deputy chief of staff Braeden Caley held North Vancouver — Capilano for the Liberals with 58.6 per cent of the vote, and constituency worker Tanveer Shahnawaz comfortably kept Toronto's Beaches — East York in Liberal hands with 55.7 per cent of the vote.

The NDP saw some progress in Beaches — East York, where candidate Shannon Devine took 25.8 per cent of the vote on Monday night, up from the six per cent the party earned in last year's general election.

More byelections are expected to be called soon with five more seats vacant in the House of Commons, including one in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan and three in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2026. 

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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