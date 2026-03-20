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Lindt's Easter collection has landed and you could win a year's worth of chocolate

The iconic GOLD BUNNY is back, and that's just the start.

A Lindt GOLD BUNNY. Right: Lindt GOLD BUNNY phone game.

Celebrate Easter with Lindt.

Courtesy of Lindt Canada
Editor, Studio

If you're looking for a fun Easter activity this year, there's a digital bunny hunt you can play right from your phone — and it could score you a year's supply of chocolate.

Lindt has brought back their digital GOLD BUNNY Hide & Seek game, which is a mixed-reality experience where players search for the hidden Lindt GOLD BUNNY in a charming interactive world on their phones. If you find all the bunnies, you can enter for a chance to win a year's supply of Lindt chocolate.

The experience is part of Lindt's plan to Make Easter Sparkle with GOLD BUNNY, which also includes a delicious lineup of new Easter-inspired chocolate creations.

The Lindt GOLD BUNNY Milk Chocolate 100g remains the classic choice. Made with smooth milk chocolate by Lindt's Maître Chocolatiers, the bunny comes wrapped in its familiar gold foil with a red ribbon and small golden bell.

It's the kind of treat that often ends up in Easter baskets, egg hunts or shared around the table during holiday gatherings.

Alongside the classic bunny, Lindt is introducing a few new seasonal options for Easter.

There's the GOLD BUNNY White Chocolate Easter Bunny 50g, plus GOLD BUNNY Bite-Sized Easter Bags in Hazelnut and Double Milk.

The lineup also includes LINDOR White Chocolate Carrot Cake Truffles, a limited-edition flavour with a white chocolate shell and a carrot cake-inspired centre.

Returning favourites like LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Mini Eggs are also part of the Easter collection.

A promotional image for the Lindt GOLD BUNNY phone game. Lindt’s Digital GOLD BUNNY Hide & Seek game.Courtesy of Lindt Canada

A beloved Easter tradition for generations, the Lindt GOLD BUNNY — crafted by Lindt's Maître Chocolatiers and wrapped in its iconic gold foil, red ribbon and golden bell continues to bring joy to Easter celebrations across Canada.

The Lindt Easter collection, including the GOLD BUNNY and other seasonal favourites, is available at Lindt Chocolate Shops, major retailers nationwide, and online at Lindt.ca.

You can also try the Lindt's Digital GOLD BUNNY Hide & Seek game by visiting lindt-gold-bunny.ca on your smartphone for a chance to win a year's supply of Lindt chocolate — and Make Easter Sparkle with Lindt GOLD BUNNY.

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