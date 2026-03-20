Costco, Walmart or Loblaws? Here's which store has the cheapest Easter chocolate and candy

We compared prices of Lindt chocolate bunnies, Peeps and more treats. 🐰

person holding box of ​Lindt chocolate bunnies at Costco. right: person holding bag of Hershey's Eggies at Walmart

Lindt chocolate bunnies at Costco. Right: Hershey's Eggies at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

It's that time of the year when Easter chocolate and candy are out at grocery stores.

So, Narcity compared costs at Costco, Walmart and Loblaws to find the cheapest products.

Whether you're getting chocolates for Easter baskets or buying yourself seasonal snacks, you probably want to get the most bang for your buck.

Narcity looked for classic Easter treats like chocolate bunnies, chocolate eggs, Peeps, and more at Costco, Walmart and Loblaws stores.

Since sales change weekly and can vary from store to store across the country, we compared regular prices.

We also figured out the "price per" costs because products come in different sizes at each store.

Here's the product comparison and a breakdown of where you can get each of these Easter chocolates and candy for the cheapest.

Lindt chocolate bunnies

\u200bLindt chocolate bunnies at Costco. Centre: Lindt chocolate bunnies at Walmart. Right: Lindt chocolate bunnies at Loblaws.

Lindt chocolate bunnies at Costco. Centre: Lindt chocolate bunnies at Walmart. Right: Lindt chocolate bunnies at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $29.99 at Costco for a 500-gram pack of Lindt chocolate bunnies with four chocolates.

That's $5.99 per 100 grams.

At Walmart, it costs $23.28 for a 150-gram pack of Lindt chocolate bunnies with three chocolates.

That works out to $15.52 per 100 grams.

It costs $10 for a 50-gram pack of Lindt chocolate bunnies with five chocolate.

That's $20 per 100 grams.

Costco has the best price for this product because of how big the pack is.

Nestle KitKat, Coffee Crisp, Aero and Smarties eggs

\u200bNestle chocolate egg variety pack at Walmart. Right: \u200bNestle chocolate egg variety pack at Loblaws.

Nestle chocolate egg variety pack at Walmart. Right: Nestle chocolate egg variety pack at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Walmart and Loblaws have variety packs with KitKat, Coffee Crisp, Aero and Smarties eggs.

It costs $12.28 for a 300-gram bag at Walmart, which works out to $4.09 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, it costs $21 for a 500-gram bag, which breaks down to $4.20 per 100 grams. Even though the price tag at Loblaws says "sale," that's actually the regular price.

You can get this item for cheaper at Walmart.

Reese's chocolate peanut butter eggs

\u200bReese's chocolate peanut butter eggs at Walmart. Right: Reese's chocolate peanut butter eggs at Loblaws.

Reese's chocolate peanut butter eggs at Walmart. Right: Reese's chocolate peanut butter eggs at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 255-gram box of Reese's chocolate peanut butter eggs for $10.82 at Walmart.

That price breaks down to $4.24 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, it costs $20 when regularly priced for a 670-gram bag of Reese's chocolate peanut butter eggs.

That works out to $2.98 per 100 grams.

It's cheaper to get this product at Loblaws than it is at Walmart because of the package sizes.

Ferrero chocolate eggs

\u200bFerrero chocolate eggs at Costco. Centre: Ferrero chocolate eggs at Walmart. Right: Ferrero chocolate eggs at Loblaws.

Ferrero chocolate eggs at Costco. Centre: Ferrero chocolate eggs at Walmart. Right: Ferrero chocolate eggs at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 at Costco for a 500-gram box of Ferrero chocolate eggs that comes with cocoa, hazelnut and caramel flavours.

That works out to $3.99 per 100 grams.

It costs $5.96 at Walmart for a 90-gram bag of Ferrero chocolate eggs with just one flavour. That's $6.62 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, it costs $6 when regularly priced for a 100-gram bag of Ferrero chocolate eggs with just one flavour.

You get a better deal at Costco for this product.

Cadbury Creme Eggs, Caramilk eggs and Dairy Milk eggs

\u200bCadbury chocolate egg variety pack at Costco. Centre: \u200bCadbury chocolate egg variety pack at Walmart. Right: \u200bCadbury chocolate egg variety pack at Loblaws.

Cadbury chocolate egg variety pack at Costco. Centre: Cadbury chocolate egg variety pack at Walmart. Right: Cadbury chocolate egg variety pack at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco, Walmart and Loblaws have variety packs that include Cadbury Creme Eggs, Caramilk eggs and Dairy Milk eggs.

It costs $19.99 for a 705-gram bag at Costco, but it also has Dairy Milk Daim eggs.

That's $2.83 per 100 grams.

A 745-gram bag costs $24.97 at Walmart.

That's $3.35 per 100 grams.

You can get a 381-gram bag for $16.99 when regularly priced at Loblaws.

That's $4.45 per 100 grams.

This item gets you more bang for your buck at Costco, and it has an extra flavour that the packs at Walmart and Loblaws don't have.

Peeps

\u200bPeeps at Walmart. Right: Peeps at Loblaws.

Peeps at Walmart. Right: Peeps at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.98 for an 85-gram pack of Peeps at Walmart.

It costs $2.50 for an 85-gram pack of Peeps at Loblaws.

You get a lower price for the same product at Loblaws rather than Walmart.

Hershey's Eggies

\u200bHershey's Eggies at Costco. Centre: Hershey's Eggies at Walmart. Right: Hershey's Eggies at Loblaws.

Hershey's Eggies at Costco. Centre: Hershey's Eggies at Walmart. Right: Hershey's Eggies at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Costco, a 1.1-kilogram bag of Hershey's Eggies costs $17.99.

That price breaks down to $1.63 per 100 grams.

It costs $5.98 for a 220-gram bag of Hershey's Eggies at Walmart.

That's $2.71 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, a 900-gram bag of Hershey's Eggies is $19.99 when regularly priced.

That works out to a cost of $2.22 per 100 grams.

You get a better deal at Costco for this product.

Lindt chocolate eggs

\u200bLindt chocolate eggs at Walmart. Right: Lindt chocolate eggs at Loblaws.

Lindt chocolate eggs at Walmart. Right: Lindt chocolate eggs at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $4.67 for a 100-gram bag of Lindt chocolate eggs that come in a variety of flavours at Walmart.

It costs $6 for a 100-gram bag of Lindt chocolate eggs that come in a variety of flavours at Loblaws.

Walmart has the cheaper price for this item.

WHICH STORE HAS THE CHEAPEST EASTER CHOCOLATE & CANDY?

Now that we've compared prices, let's get into the breakdown of which store has the cheapest Easter treats.

Lindt chocolate bunnies, Ferrero chocolate eggs, Hershey's Eggies, and the variety pack of Cadbury Creme Eggs, Caramilk eggs and Dairy Milk eggs are cheaper at Costco.

Those Costco items have a bigger price tag and might seem more expensive, but you actually get more bang for your buck than you do at Walmart or Loblaws.

Lindt chocolate eggs and the variety pack of Nestle KitKat, Coffee Crisp, Aero and Smarties eggs are cheaper at Walmart.

Reese's chocolate peanut butter eggs and Peeps are cheaper at Loblaws.

Even though not all of the Easter chocolate and candy that Narcity compared are available at Costco, the wholesale retailer beat Walmart and Loblaws in every "price per" comparison.

If you have a Costco membership, it's probably worth it to get these seasonal products there!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

walmart canadaloblaws canadacostco canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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