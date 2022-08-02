Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

love island usa

'Love Island USA' Star Alexandra Stewart Spilled The Behind-The-Scenes Tea & It's So Messy

She shared secrets about their California villa.

Florida Associate Editor
Alexandra Stewart in a black dress. Right: Alexandra Stewart on TikTok giving the behind-the-scenes exclusives of the show.

@alexstewart11 | Instagram, alexandrastewart | TikTok

A former Love Island USA cast member is holding nothing back on her social media page. Alexandra Stewart created a series of TikTok videos spilling all of the tea from the first season of the show and fans are living for the drama.

What started as a fun segment rating her outfits in different scenes slowly started becoming about what viewers were itching to find out.

She began revealing secrets about the Santa Barbara, CA villa. In the "Hideaway" room there's a stripper pole and a hot tub, though Stewart claims she's never seen it.

The reality star said the catwalk is 80 feet long. The hanging lights go on for five miles. There are 46 neon signs throughout the home. Though it's a villa, it's still a TV set, and castmates would wake up to 2,000 overhead bulbs.

@alexandrastewart11

Tr@uma bond w these lights #greenscreen #loveislandusa

Then, she answered frequently asked questions, and those on the show were kept in the dark about a lot of things. They didn't even know the date and time of day.

"All the phones have different dates and times on them. No one knows unless you have a sundial and know how to read it," she said.

The producers give them wine, "one glass, maybe two if you're lucky," Stewart said, and the producers tell them when to go get it.

@alexandrastewart11

I shall not gatekeep #loveislandusa

Cameramen are rarely ever seen, only if they are recording a dance scene or on a one-on-one date.

Only lunch and dinner are provided and chaperones make sure the men and women are separated from each other so the plot thickens only when they're taping.

The last thing she reveals is that they won't record them eating because it's "not attractive."

Stewart's last video from her "behind-the-scenes" series received 4.3M views. Season four of the franchise is currently airing.

We reached out to Alexandra Stewart for further exclusives about the show and will update this article upon response.

