Lukaszuk in Medicine Hat on Sunday to push for Canada
Forever Canadian applicant and former MLA Thomas Lukaszuk will be in Medicine Hat on Sunday, encouraging residents to say no to separation.
Recently, Lukaszuk has become a third-party advertiser for the referendum, after mentioning how he would be voting at the Forever Canadian Unity concert in Calgary.
Organizers are now directly advocating for residents to vote option one on the upcoming Oct. 19 referendum’s Question 10, or to indicate they do not want to move forward with the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether Alberta should separate from Canada.
However, says organizer Betty Aitken, they are not currently speaking on any other questions.
“It's been a long and arduous task to get to this point,” said Aitken. “We thought it was over last year after we'd gathered over 400,000 signatures on the petitions. We worked hard, and Thomas had told us that he was hoping that the legislature would make a decision amongst themselves because of the number of petition signatures, that they would put the question to rest.”
Now, as the referendum looms in a matter of days, Medicine Hat’s pro-Canada advocates are once again hard at work. A total of 1,830 Forever Canadian signs have been distributed in the city, with more than 100,000 up throughout the province as a whole.
Lukaszuk has had bad luck with weather in his recent visits, as temperatures have gone from nearly 40C during his summer visit, to what is now snow expected Sunday morning.
He will be present from 10-11 a.m. at 3214 Dunmore Rd., on the green space in front of GoodLife Fitness. Residents are invited to come and speak with Lukaszuk, as well as enjoy complimentary coffee and cookies.
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Anna Smith, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News.