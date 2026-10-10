This beautiful Ontario town feels like Europe and is lined with cozy cafes and quaint shops
It's like a little trip abroad, according to readers.
There's nothing quite like wandering through a little European village, popping into quaint shops and soaking up the dreamy, old-world atmosphere.
While Ontario is a world away from Europe, you can still get a taste of that charm without leaving the province.
This small town has picturesque streets, cute shops and historic buildings, and according to Narcity readers, it can make you feel like you've taken a trip abroad.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the places in Ontario that make them feel like they're in Europe. The post received more than 400 comments, and this little town was one of the spots recommended.
Almonte is a picturesque former mill town nestled along the shores of the Mississippi River, just under an hour from Ottawa.
With its charming, old-world downtown and cozy shops, it's no surprise readers feel like they've stepped into a little slice of Europe while visiting this spot.
The town is even dreamier in the fall, when leaf-covered streets, warm cafes, and a spectacle of fiery colours create the perfect backdrop for an autumn day trip.
There's a reason why you might feel like you've stepped into a scene from a Hallmark film while wandering through Almonte.
Its storybook setting has made it a favourite backdrop for Christmas movies, even earning the nickname "Hallmark Capital."
You can even take a self-guided tour through the area to discover filming locations from holiday rom-coms.
However, you don't need to wait until Christmas to experience Almonte's magic. The crisp autumn air and vibrant October foliage add an extra touch of beauty to the town, and it's a dreamy spot for a fall day trip.
You can imagine you're in Europe as you wander the leafy streets, pop into local shops, and grab a coffee at charming cafes like North Market Almonte, Ottawa Valley Coffee, Hummingbird Chocolate, and Equator Coffee Roasters.
For a scenic fall stroll, follow the Almonte Riverwalk, where you'll pass landmarks like Thoburn Mill and the Victoria Woollen Mill while taking in colourful autumn foliage.
Or, head to the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, which boasts forested trails through a kaleidoscope of colours.
For a little taste of Italy, you can end the day with a meal at Joe's Italian Kitchen. The authentic Italian restaurant overlooks the waterfalls and boasts a range of delicious dishes, from pizza to pasta and more.
If you're looking for a slice of Europe right here in Ontario, readers say this charming town is worth a visit.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.