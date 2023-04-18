A Man Broke Up A First Date Over A Bad Breast Cancer Joke & TikTokers Love How He Stepped In
Anyone can have a bad date. However, there are some unbearable moments people can experience when getting to know someone new, and recently a TikToker had to cut short a first date over a bad joke a man told the woman he was meeting, who had just confessed that she had gone through a mastectomy due to breast cancer.
TikTok user Misha (@dontcrossagayman) posted a clip asking straight women how they do it when dating men and proceeded to tell the story about how he broke up a first date he witnessed while having some lunch by himself.
"I sat down for lunch today next to an older couple on a first date. Now, I’m no matchmaker, but this woman was beautiful and clearly put in the effort, and the man looked like he just learned how to f*cking stand up," the content creator says in the post. "The date got really bad when the woman said she had breast cancer a couple of years ago and had to get a full mastectomy."
The TikToker follows by saying that the man responded, "Well, at least you got some new boobs out of it. They look great."
After noticing that the man got up to go to the restroom, Misha approached the woman asking if she was doing ok, to which the woman said that that was her first date since having cancer and that she just felt like she "just got punched in the stomach."
After the quick chat, the content creator asked the woman to join her and sat down on her date’s seat.
"So, he gets back from the bathroom with noticeably dry hands and is confused and asks, 'Who are you?'" the TikToker says. "I said, 'Sir, you can leave. She deserves to have lunch with a man who’s gonna treat her with dignity and respect.'"
Misha then mentions that the man gets upset and asks if the content creator was now taking his place because of "the titty thing" and says he was joking.
"I said, 'Sir, a mastectomy is an amputation,'" Misha says. "'Think about that for a minute. The mental toll of having part of your body removed, especially a part of your body that a lot of women associate with their own womanhood. Not to mention the physical pain of going through all of that. Or the weeks, months, years, or even lifetime of further procedures to have done, and a joke has to be funny.'"
The TikTok ended up having a "fab" lunch with the woman, whom he says is named Eileen.
Social media users in the comment section have been praising Misha for stepping in and breaking up the date.
"As a woman who’s had cancer and a mastectomy myself, I really appreciate this post, a lot of people just don’t get it. Thank you x," a person wrote.
"Thank you so much for saving Eileen from that garbage fire," someone else shared.
"Thank you," another user chimed in. "I love my body after mastectomy and reconstruction, but it took a ton of suffering to get to this point mentally and physically."
