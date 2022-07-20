A Man Has Been Found Dead After He Took An 'Extended Trip Into The Yukon Backcountry' In Winter
He left home with a friend in October 2021.
A 28-year-old man has been found dead after taking a trip into the Yukon wilderness during the winter, police in the region have confirmed.
A report from Yukon RCMP says Evan Payne Russell had packed and planned for an "extended trip into the Yukon backcountry."
With the intention of exploring the wilderness during the winter, Russell left almost 10 months ago, in October 2021. He travelled with a friend, Mitchell Fichten, also 28 years old. Both were from Faro, Yukon.
In June, Yukon RCMP asked the public for help with locating the men after they were reported missing by their families. CBC News reports that their families hadn't heard from them for months.
At the time, a police report said the men had left with "a wall tent, gear, and supplies and were intending to live in the wilderness over the winter months."
"Their exact destination in the Yukon wilderness is uncertain," it added.
On June 25, authorities say Fichten was found alive in a remote area by Yukon RCMP and Conservation Officers with the assistance of Capital Helicopters.
In a report shared on July 19, police confirmed that Russell had been found dead on July 1.
The Yukon RCMP say searches were ongoing for Russel by boat and helicopter, which "resulted in the discovery of a camp where the man was last known to be during the winter months."
There, they found what was believed to be human remains.
"Yukon Coroner's Service (YCS) confirms that human remains recovered from a remote area near Faro, are those of 28-year-old Evan Payne Russell," reads the police report.
No criminal cause is suspected in Russell's death. Officials continue to investigate.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.