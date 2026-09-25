Manitoba premier says time changes are officially over with proclamation signing

Manitoba premier says time changes officially over
Manitoba premier says time changes officially over
Manitoba premier Wab Kinew announced funding for geothermal heating in new developments at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says time changes are officially over in Manitoba.

The premier says the proclamation he signed Friday in Selkirk, Man., makes it so.

Kinew announced last week that the province would be moving to keep daylight time year-round.

He said the decision came after hearing overwhelming support from a recent survey to ditch the time changes.

About 58 per cent of the 72,000 Manitobans who responded to the survey wanted to stick with daylight time, while 34 per cent wanted to make standard time permanent.

While Kinew had favoured standard time for the health benefits, he said he listened to what people asked for, and that ending time changes in general will also be good for people's health.

"Let the record show in the history books, when you tell your great-great-grandkids when we stopped changing the clocks, that change happened right here in Selkirk," Kinew said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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