This cult favourite Canadian brand's latest drop includes ultra-comfy pant and briefs bundle
They have over 14,000 five-star reviews!
Are you ready to show your down-there area a little more comfort and care? That's what Manmade are promising with the launch of The Boxer Pant Bundle — an economical way for your lower half to experience the greatest comfort possible.
The bundle comes with two boxer briefs and one pair of pants, designed to work together for total comfort. With a super-soft waist band and moisture-wicking material, the boxers stay in place while the stretchy, durable pants keep up with you all day.
This Canadian brand has developed a cult following since the launch of the Manmade Boxer Brief in 2021, promising a revolution in men's underwear.
Features like super-soft modal fabric, the sculpted "Mansack" that protects against chafe, and improved ventilation to help keep your family jewels cool and comfy have netted the undies over 14,000 five-star reviews.
After the success of the boxers, the Manmade Pant entered the lineup and quickly became the go-to for men searching for comfortable, durable bottoms you can wear anywhere.
Manmade went all-in developing a new durable fabric that doesn't lose its shape and resists fading. Additional features, like the drawstring waist, zippered pockets, and a little extra room in the lap for "the boys," means that over 1,500 people have already given them a five-star review.
Worn together, you've got a combo that gives you comfort from the ground up. It's the kind of simple level-up that'll change your whole day for the better. And, instead of buying them individually, you can now pick up The Boxer Pant Bundle, save some dough, and learn what comfort really means.