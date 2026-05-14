The Montreal-born boxer briefs with over 14K 5-star reviews have a great deal right now
Keep "the boys" comfy with this brand-new bundle.
If you haven't heard of Manmade yet, consider this your lucky day. Not only are you about to discover a Montreal success story, you're also about to experience a renaissance in your nether regions.
Founded in 2021, Manmade is the passion project of four Concordia alumni who gave it all up to revolutionize men's undies. And now, they're offering The Boxer Pant Bundle — an economical way for your lower half to experience the greatest comfort possible.
At its heart are the Manmade Boxer Briefs. With features like super-soft modal fabric, the sculpted "Mansack" that protects against chafe, and improved ventilation to help keep your family jewels cool, you can see why they've earned every one of their 14,000+ five-star reviews.
Two years ago, the Manmade Pant entered the lineup. The guys went all-in developing a new durable fabric that doesn't lose its shape and resists fading. Additional features, like the drawstring waist, zippered pockets, and a little extra crotch room for "the boys," means that over 1,500 people have already given them a five-star review.
Thanks to this recent drop, you now can score two pairs of boxer briefs and one pant in The Boxer Pant Bundle. Designed to work together for the ultimate all-day comfort, the boxers stay in place while the hardwearing pants move with you, no matter your plans — gym, groceries, or grabbing drinks. Basically: one pant, zero excuses to be uncomfortable.
You already know how the wrong pair of undies can ruin your day. Well, flip that around and imagine how good a day can be when it's made for comfort from the foundation up.
If you're ready to see what comfort is all about, check out The Boxer Pant Bundle.