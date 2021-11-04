Mazda Is Helping Small Businesses Rebuild & You Can Nominate Your Favourite To Receive $50K
Mazda is committing up to $1 million to support the rebuilding of Canada's legendary small businesses.
Over the past year and a half, Canadians have been living in a state of uncertainty. The pandemic's been hard on everybody — whether you're a frontline worker, an essential service provider, parent or student.
It's been particularly devastating for small business owners, who have been some of the hardest hit with thousands having to close their doors permanently.
In order to lend a helping hand, Mazda is calling on Canadians to nominate a small business — those local legends in their communities — that they want to see supported as they re-emerge from the pandemic.
Mazda Local Legends | Mazda Canada www.youtube.com
With a deep history of helping build back communities, Mazda saw an opportunity to help businesses and their employees get back on their feet with a commitment of up to $1 million* in financial support.
Whether it's a favourite coffee shop, mom-and-pop pizzeria, bookstore or theatre, all you have to do is nominate them using the form below by November 18.
From there, Mazda will get in touch with three deserving nominees and find out what's needed to help them thrive again in their communities.
As the heart of communities — providing jobs, services and culture — local business owners need and deserve support. Be sure to make a nomination and explain why this spot is so special. You could make a big difference in somebody's life and in your own neighbourhood.
Nominate A Local Business To Receive $50,000 From Mazda
When: November 4-18, 2021
Details: Fill out the form above to nominate your favourite local business to get back on their feet with support from Mazda and explain why this local legend is deserving of the prize.