McDonald's just added 5 festive cold drinks for the holidays & here's what's on the menu
The holiday season has a way of sneaking up on you. One minute you're enjoying fall, and the next, decorations are going up, holiday jingles are everywhere you go and gift shopping is well underway.
Whether you're the kind of person who puts up their tree on November 1 or you have a more laissez-faire attitude to the holidays, it's the little things that make this time of year feel special.
And few things signal the arrival of the holidays quite like the return of familiar seasonal flavours, from tart cranberries to the sweet taste of freshly baked cookies.
Holiday drinks are part of that tradition, too. And while they usually bring to mind something warm and cozy, McDonald's Canada's new Festive Cold Beverages put a chilly spin on seasonal favourites, with plenty of options for anyone who likes their drinks iced, no matter the weather.
Starting November 3 for a limited time, the lineup includes five new drinks that bring a little extra holiday flavour this season.
Cranberry Orange Refresher, Cookie Butter Iced Coffee and Frosted Cranberry with Sprite®Courtesy of McDonald’s Canada
For something bright and bubbly, there's the Frosted Cranberry with Sprite®, part of the McCafé Crafted Sodas lineup. It's a classic Sprite mixed with cranberry-orange flavoured syrup and topped with sweet cold foam and festive cranberry-flavoured sprinkles.
Also on the menu, the Cranberry Orange Refresher mixes refreshing real lemonade juice concentration with the tart and sweet flavours of cranberry and orange, finished with orange-flavoured popping pearls. Think fruity, citrusy and a little unexpected for this time of year.
Red Bull® Frosted Cranberry EnergizerCourtesy of McDonald’s Canada
The Red Bull® Frosted Cranberry Energizer*^ offers another take on the festive flavour combination. It's made with Red Bull®, the same bold cranberry-orange flavoured syrup, topped with a layer of silky cold foam and cranberry-flavoured sprinkles. And you can enjoy it with regular Red Bull® or Red Bull Zero®. Consider it a little extra pep for holiday errands, gift hunting or whatever's on your December to-do list.
Prefer cookies to cranberries? You're in luck. If cranberry and orange bring a bright, fruity twist to the holidays, the other side of the lineup takes inspiration from another seasonal favourite: cookies.
Cookie Butter Iced Coffee@shaybellevie | Instagram
For iced coffee fans, there's the Cookie Butter Iced Coffee from the McCafé Coffees lineup. Made with Premium Roast Coffee brewed from 100% Arabica beans, cookie butter flavoured syrup and your choice of 2% milk, cream or oat beverage, and topped with whipped cream and speculoos cookie crumble. It's a little nod to the cookie tin that somehow never stays full for long.
Folks with a sweet tooth can sip on the Cookie Butter Coffee Frappé, made with the same delicious Arabica beans McCafé is known for, cookie butter flavoured syrup, a creamy dairy base, also topped with whipped cream and a delicious cookie crumble. With cookie butter and whipped cream in the mix, it's giving holiday dessert without having to turn on the oven.
From cranberry-orange fizz to cookie butter coffee, there's a little something for different tastes on McDonald's festive menu this year. Whether your holiday plans involve a packed calendar, a cozy night in or one more trip to find that elusive gift, there's a seasonal sip to fit the mood.
Consider this your sign to give your usual order a festive little upgrade.
These limited-time drinks are another little sign that the most festive time of year is on its way.