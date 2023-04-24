Meghan Trainor Apologized For Her 'F*ck Teachers' Comment & Fans Are Still Feeling 'Hurt'
"I was fired up," she said.
Meghan Trainor is apologizing for the "careless" comments she made about teachers.
The 29-year-old Mother singer said "sorry" in a TikTok video on Sunday after what she said about teachers on her Workin' On It podcast and many of her fans are taking to social media to tell the musician that her words were hurtful.
During a podcast episode, Trainor and her brother Ryan Trainor were speaking about parenthood with influencer Trisha Paytas when the Made You Look songstress made the remarks about teachers.
"We’re homeschooling our kids,” Meghan said during the April 19 episode. "Everyone on TikTok is like, 'This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.' I was like, f*ck all that."
Trainor was referencing the mass shootings that have happened at schools in the U.S.
Paytas agreed with Trainor’s comments and also spoke about other kids and even teachers being mean.
"F*ck teachers, dude," Trainor said.
On Sunday, Trainor issued an apology in a TikTok video.
"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'F teachers' on the podcast and it’s not how I feel," the musician said in an apology TikTok video on Sunday.
"I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific and what all of us have to go through but especially teachers is not normal and not OK."
In her TikTok, Trainor also spoke about how she, Paytas and Trainor's husband all had a history with being bullied by teachers. In that moment, the Grammy-award winning singer said she got angry and her comment was more so directed at those teachers who caused them pain.
"I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers," she continued.
"I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I'm just so sorry."
She went on to say "sorry" to any teachers she made "feel bad" and that she would be more careful with her words.
@meghantrainor
@galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together
Many people expressed how Trainor's comments made them feel in the comments of the TikTok.
"I’m exhausted by the disrespect," one person wrote.
Others, who say they are teachers, also told Trainor her words were hurtful.
"As a 30 year veteran teacher your podcast comments struck me at my core. I’m literally in tears trying to respond without engaging in hate is hard," one person said.
"I’m a teacher and that killed my heart!" another TikToker wrote.
"I get why you said it. But knowing how underpaid and unappreciated we are it kinda sucked. There are some WONDERFUL teachers who actually care," another person shared.
Trainor is currently expecting her second child with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara. They are also parents to their two-year-old son Riley.