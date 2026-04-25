Montreal airport installs memorial to Air Canada pilots who died in LaGuardia crash

A memorial to Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther is seen in Jacques-de-Lesseps park, which is owned by the operator of the Montreal airport, Aeroports de Montreal, in an undated handout photo. Gunther, 24, and Forest, 30, died when their Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck after landing at the New York City airport.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Aeroports de Montreal (Mandatory Credit)