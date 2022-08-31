This Burger Joint In Tennessee Serves Enormous Burgers Much Bigger Than Your Head
The largest one is 25 pounds! 🍔
The next time you utter the phrase, "I'm so hungry, I could eat a cow" know that there's one burger in Tennessee that will basically serve you the whole damn cow.
If you and your friends have an immense appetite and are looking for a free meal, you can head to Memphis, TN to undertake different monster-sized burger challenges at Kooky Canuck, which was once featured in the early days of the Man v. Food TV series.
The challenge menu at this Canadian-themed eatery offers a choice of three different-sized burgers with patties that weigh four, six, or 12 pounds; no matter which one you undertake, the food ends up being free only if you complete it.
There are certain conditions surrounding each burger challenge, so you have to know your limitations before you dive in head first. You have up to 60 minutes to complete whichever of these meals you dare, and if you don't they'll cost you between $45.99 - $109.99.
The smallest size is the "Kookamonga", or the four-pounder that you're completely on your own to finish — you're not allowed any help chowing down on this one.
Not only that, the patty itself is what's actually four pounds; combined with the massive bun, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, and onions it totals out to be a whopping 7.5 pounds.
The next size up is the "King Kookamonga" 12-pound burger that you can enlist the help of one partner to indulge with.
If you and three other people can muster up the courage to take on the Humonga Kukamonga, you can expect to be served a ... 25-pound sandwich.
If you're looking for something a bit lighter, the regular menu offers a ton of American and Canadian classics like fried pickles, poutine, and all sorts of bar food.
Kooky Canuck
Price: Free - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Burgers, Canadian & American bar food
Address: 87 S. 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103
Why You Need To Go: You and your best attempt to eat a massive 25-pound burger, and if you finish it's free!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 22, 2019.