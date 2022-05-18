NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
day trips

7 Adventurous Day Trips From Miami That Will Get You Out Of The City & Are About 3 Hours

It can be fun to live like a tourist for the day. 😎

A woman snorkeling at Islamorada, FL. Right: The Useppa Island landscape.

A woman snorkeling at Islamorada, FL. Right: The Useppa Island landscape.

@_amandaduart | Instagram, @crcarr75 | Instagram

Miami is a beautiful city, but sometimes day trips are calling your name, and you're just itching to explore and seek more adventure.

The Magic City is located in a spot that's close enough to different islands, beaches, and even preserves leaving you nothing short of an exciting plan when you just want to get out of town.

A widely known roadblock in a day is how much time each activity takes, so we made sure to find super unique spots that are just about three hours to get to, making it the perfect day trip for you, your friends, and your family.

Blowing Rocks Preserve

Price: Free

Address: Jupiter Island, Florida

Why You Need To Go: Blowing Rocks Preserve looks like a beach that would be in California or the Pacific Northwest with all of its gorgeous rocky landscape. It's only about 2 hours and a couple of minutes from the city.

Website

Las Olas

Price: Free

Address: Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Why You Need To Go: Las Olas is considered Fort Lauderdale's downtown area and is the perfect place to find cool art, exciting nightlife, and exquisite restaurants. It kind of has a similar vibe to Miami and is located along the Intracoastal. It is about an hour and a couple of minutes north.

Website

The Bahamas

Price: Prices vary depending on how you get there.

Address: Country in the Caribbean

Why You Need To Go: The Bahamas, no doubt, has breathtaking scenery, and there's so much to do in the Caribbean, like hanging out with pigs in crystal blue water on the beach. It takes about three hours to get here depending on your transportation from Miami, and two hours to get to the Bimini Islands.

Website

Melbourne

Price: Free

Address: Melbourne, FL

Why You Need To Go: Melbourne was recently named one of the best cities to live in the U.S. You can visit Kennedy Space Center and learn about NASA or visit the beach. Florida's Space Coast is a little over three hours. It's just a half-hour stretch longer to get there from Miami.

Website

Useppa Island

Price: $30 for a boat ride, or you can go by air.

Address: The northern end of Pine Island Sound in Lee County, FL

Why You Need To Go: This is a private island, but non-members are allowed to visit and spend the day there. You can visit cottages, hang out at the beach, head to the museum... and, if you're lucky, you might see dolphins! This island is in Lee County which is about three hours and 20 minutes from Miami.

Website

Marco Island

Price: Free to enter the city

Address: Marco Island, FL

Why You Need To Go: Marco Island has tons of adventures, like taking boat tours and seeing dolphins, sea shelling, and even kayaking through mangrove tunnels. It is about two hours and a couple of minutes west.

Website

Islamorada

Price: Free to go to the city

Address: The Florida Keys

Why You Need To Go: Islamorada is known for fishing, you can have an out-of-this-world snorkeling trip, and even shop around cute boutiques. It's in the Florida Keys and is about 2 hours and ten minutes south of the city.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...