7 Adventurous Day Trips From Miami That Will Get You Out Of The City & Are About 3 Hours
Miami is a beautiful city, but sometimes day trips are calling your name, and you're just itching to explore and seek more adventure.
The Magic City is located in a spot that's close enough to different islands, beaches, and even preserves leaving you nothing short of an exciting plan when you just want to get out of town.
A widely known roadblock in a day is how much time each activity takes, so we made sure to find super unique spots that are just about three hours to get to, making it the perfect day trip for you, your friends, and your family.
Blowing Rocks Preserve
Price: Free
Address: Jupiter Island, Florida
Why You Need To Go: Blowing Rocks Preserve looks like a beach that would be in California or the Pacific Northwest with all of its gorgeous rocky landscape. It's only about 2 hours and a couple of minutes from the city.
Las Olas
Price: Free
Address: Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Why You Need To Go: Las Olas is considered Fort Lauderdale's downtown area and is the perfect place to find cool art, exciting nightlife, and exquisite restaurants. It kind of has a similar vibe to Miami and is located along the Intracoastal. It is about an hour and a couple of minutes north.
The Bahamas
Price: Prices vary depending on how you get there.
Address: Country in the Caribbean
Why You Need To Go: The Bahamas, no doubt, has breathtaking scenery, and there's so much to do in the Caribbean, like hanging out with pigs in crystal blue water on the beach. It takes about three hours to get here depending on your transportation from Miami, and two hours to get to the Bimini Islands.
Melbourne
Price: Free
Address: Melbourne, FL
Why You Need To Go: Melbourne was recently named one of the best cities to live in the U.S. You can visit Kennedy Space Center and learn about NASA or visit the beach. Florida's Space Coast is a little over three hours. It's just a half-hour stretch longer to get there from Miami.
Useppa Island
Price: $30 for a boat ride, or you can go by air.
Address: The northern end of Pine Island Sound in Lee County, FL
Why You Need To Go: This is a private island, but non-members are allowed to visit and spend the day there. You can visit cottages, hang out at the beach, head to the museum... and, if you're lucky, you might see dolphins! This island is in Lee County which is about three hours and 20 minutes from Miami.
Marco Island
Price: Free to enter the city
Address: Marco Island, FL
Why You Need To Go: Marco Island has tons of adventures, like taking boat tours and seeing dolphins, sea shelling, and even kayaking through mangrove tunnels. It is about two hours and a couple of minutes west.
Islamorada
Price: Free to go to the city
Address: The Florida Keys
Why You Need To Go: Islamorada is known for fishing, you can have an out-of-this-world snorkeling trip, and even shop around cute boutiques. It's in the Florida Keys and is about 2 hours and ten minutes south of the city.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.