Two People Found Up To $2.3M Of Cocaine Washed Up On Shore In The Florida Keys (PHOTOS)
They were found at two different times of the day.
It's not every day that you go to the beach and find evidence of a federal crime washed up on shore. In this case, in not one but two different instances, people in the Florida Keys found bundles of cocaine worth a total street value of $2.3 million.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that it was found in the Lower Keys on January 23 at Big Pine Key. The occurrences happened within a span of three hours, between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The first person, a resident of the Long Beach Road area, reportedly found three bundles that contained 10 packages and weighed about 75 lbs.
The second person was a "good Samaritan" just offshore of Big Pine Key who found 25 bundles of cocaine weighing about 70 lbs.
The packages were given to the United States Border Patrol, since then Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted about the discovery.
He wrote that the two discoveries equalled 146 lbs. worth of drugs. Narcity reached out to U.S. Border Patrol requesting more information and is awaiting a response.
\u201cOver the weekend, Good Samaritans discovered suspicious packages that washed-up in the #FloridaKeys. The packages contained 146 lbs. of cocaine & were turned over to #BorderPatrol custody. \u00a0The drugs have an estimated street value of $2.3 million.\n\n#BreakingNews #DrugDiscovery\u201d— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar) 1674565539
Big Pine Key is 100 miles south of Miami and about 30 miles north of Key West.
The area is filled with white sand and clear water beaches and is usually best known for its delicious seafood restaurants.