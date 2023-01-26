Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

florida keys

Two People Found Up To $2.3M Of Cocaine Washed Up On Shore In The Florida Keys (PHOTOS)

They were found at two different times of the day.

Florida Associate Editor
The cocaine seized from the Florida Keys shoreline. Right: Bahia Honda State Park.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office | Facebook, Sharonreed1 | Dreamstime

It's not every day that you go to the beach and find evidence of a federal crime washed up on shore. In this case, in not one but two different instances, people in the Florida Keys found bundles of cocaine worth a total street value of $2.3 million.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that it was found in the Lower Keys on January 23 at Big Pine Key. The occurrences happened within a span of three hours, between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The first person, a resident of the Long Beach Road area, reportedly found three bundles that contained 10 packages and weighed about 75 lbs.

The second person was a "good Samaritan" just offshore of Big Pine Key who found 25 bundles of cocaine weighing about 70 lbs.

The packages were given to the United States Border Patrol, since then Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted about the discovery.

He wrote that the two discoveries equalled 146 lbs. worth of drugs. Narcity reached out to U.S. Border Patrol requesting more information and is awaiting a response.

Big Pine Key is 100 miles south of Miami and about 30 miles north of Key West.

The area is filled with white sand and clear water beaches and is usually best known for its delicious seafood restaurants.

    Jenna Kelley
    Florida Associate Editor
    Jenna Kelley is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on trends and celebrities in Florida and is based in Miami-Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
