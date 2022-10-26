5 Seasonally Confused Items Found At A CVS In The Middle Of Fall That's Just So Florida
Santa in October...to really get you in the Halloween spirit.
It's hard to tell when it's Fall in Florida, especially in the Southern cities, as it typically stays hot year-round with sunny skies and near-perfect beach days.
It didn't occur to me until I went to my local CVS to see absolutely nothing has changed, but a few details. For a Northerner, the items sold in the middle of October might be bizarre to see, and quite seasonally confusing.
There were a couple of decorations that were totally out of place and it would have shocked anyone from the North or South. So, I compiled a list of all the strange things seen at a Florida CVS that's disorienting for this time of year.
Kiosks full of sunscreen and aloe at the entrance.
As soon as I walked into CVS, there were three large kiosks fully stocked with different brands of spray-on sunscreen, as well as aloe gel for the aftermath of not wearing it.
Sunscreen is there to protect your skin year-round from the sun, however, in the middle of Fall, right in the entrance, to have three nearly floor-to-ceiling stands fully stocked, you'd think it was Summer!
Board shorts, straw hats, tanks, and long sleeve fishing shirts.
As I walked even further into the store, I was immediately hit with the beach attire. From board shorts to tank tops that screamed "Fort Lauderdale", if you showed up for a beach day without anything to wear, CVS has you covered.
No need for flannels and beanies, you're in the Sunshine State. Grab a straw hat and get ready to head straight for the pier.
Beer koozies with beach decor and insulated Tumblers.
Beer koozies.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
What pairs better with the beach than an ice-cold drink? A koozie that has sandals, mermaids and seashells decorated on it!
No need for warm mugs and hot chocolate this fall, because the CVS at this Florida location sells insulated tumblers right across from it to keep your drinks cold.
Beach chairs, bags, and towels.
While many are looking forward to hay rides on a tractor, the Sunshine State is making sure you get your toes in the water and sink a nice chair into the sand.
One more aisle over, there were beach chairs, beach bags, and towels for the perfect Summer day — oops, I mean Fall!
Random Santas and Nutcrackers
A mini Santa clause.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
To put the cherry on top of it all, this convenience store was decorated with mini Santa Clause's and nutcrackers all around the building.
It's the middle to end of October and Halloween (at the time of publication of this article) hadn't even passed yet. It was so bizarre to see how seasonally confused this CVS was, but I guess, after all, it will have you saying "that's so Florida."