This Epic 715-Mile Florida Road Trip Must Be On Your Fall Bucket List & It’s Pretty Cheap
It can cost under $800 for a full week!
"Snowbirds" are always traveling to Florida in the Fall, and now there is a different way to experience the Sunshine State from North to South. You can take a road trip from Jacksonville to the Keys, and research shows it's actually pretty cheap!
One study done by Vacation Renter found that driving might be a better option than flying to one city and just staying put.
They looked at the entire east coast, starting in JAX and then riding south to St. Augustine, Daytona Beach, Orlando, Palm Beach, Miami, Key West and back to Miami.
This epic city-to-city journey is a 715-mile-long trip. You would spend about 15 hours and 55 minutes in the car and it would last for seven days. Food would cost an average of $261.63.
It doesn't even matter what kind of car you drive, because according to Vacation Renter data the difference in fuel per vehicle is affordable.
RV: $270.00
Pickup Truck: $105.00
SUV: $81.50
Standard Sedan: $74.30
Hybrid Sedan: $44.50
Electric Sedan: $21.30
Typically, you could fill up an RV a little over one and a half times to get from point A to point B. That means even the most expensive vehicle would only cost about $490 in gas. In addition to food, it's estimated to be a total of only $800.
Even for the priciest car, you can travel for a full week with food and see multiple cities, for about the price of a round-trip plane ticket from Florida to Europe...only, that's just the cost of the plane ride.
In Northern Florida, you can see the fall foliage and leaves change as it makes a gorgeous backdrop along the coastline. You can find different beaches as you travel down towards Orlando to check out the amusement parks.
You can't forget the stunning clear waters that surround the long strip of road from Miami to the Florida Keys. That in and of itself is a noteworthy part of the vacation.
If you're traveling to Florida this Fall, a good option to see the whole state is to take a family-friendly road trip. It's easy on your wallet and you can make endless memories.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.