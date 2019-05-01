I Don't Like Gaming But This Arcade Bar In Florida Was Shockingly Fun
This was the perfect date night. 🕹
I don't like video games. Seriously, it isn't my thing... So, why was I so amused with a retro-themed gamer bar in Fort Lauderdale, FL?! It beats me, but, let me tell you, I couldn't stop smiling.
It's called Glitch Bar, and it's an adult gaming haven. I figured I'd give it a shot and walk into this vintage-style building that threw me back into an '80s film.
Cassette tapes lined the walls, and neon signs lit up the bar bites menu. Candy even hung from the bar columns like a carnival.
Cassette tapes line the walls inside Glitch bar.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Of course, the first thing we did was stop for some beverages. From cans to drafts, and a full bar, we were excited to choose what we wanted because a drink purchase is your "free" game admission.
This place seems like a "hole-in-the-wall" spot, so to see a huge game room through the doorway was like finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow and not just because it was so colorful inside.
A woman walking into the arcade room.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
I've never been someone who's highly competitive, but with a drink in hand and nostalgic arcade games around me, it was time to play.
The whole concept is adult-friendly, they've even installed drink holders at the classic machines so you can play without spilling your refreshment.
If you don't like arcade games, they also have video games with controllers and skeeball.
A woman and a man playing an arcade game.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The whole concept is adult-friendly, as they've installed drink holders at the classic machines so you can play without spilling your drink.
I went on a double date with my boyfriend and friends, and it was such a unique idea rather than going to another bar, having another sit-down chat, and another round of the same Saturday nights we were used to.
We'll definitely make our return soon.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 1, 2019.