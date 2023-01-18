XXXTentacion's Murder Trial Is Beginning In Florida But Justice Might Not Be Delivered Soon
He was murdered in 2018.
Rapper XXXTentacion was murdered four years ago on June 18, 2018. He was shot outside of a motorsports shop in Deerfield Beach, FL. The jury selection for the trial starts today (January 18).
There are three suspects to stand trial, including the man accused of shooting the rap star, Michael Boatwright. His two alleged accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome will also be in court.
A fourth person who was involved, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty in August 2022, as reported by the Sun Sentinel, and was convicted of second-degree murder.
Allen is expected to testify against the other men, who could be facing a life sentence for first-degree murder and charged with armed robbery, as they've pleaded not guilty, according to AP News.
The incident happened four years ago when the rap star was at Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach. An SUV reportedly drove in front of XXXtentacion's BMW, and the suspects came out of the car to the artist's driver's window.
One of the men suspected of the murder, Boatwright, allegedly was the one who shot him. AP News continues to report that they also grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag and stole $50,000 that was inside before speeding away.
CBSNews in Miami mentioned that he was later taken to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead.
The trial is expected to carry on through March, and instead of having separate trials for each man, they are most likely having altogether.
Florida rapper, Kodak Black, was friends with XXXtentacion and makes tribute songs in his honor. He has not publicly said anything about the case.