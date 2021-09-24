Model Linda Evangelista Is Suing A Company She Says 'Brutally Disfigured' Her
"I have been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable,'" she said.
A Canadian supermodel is putting a company on blast after she alleged they left her "permanently deformed" from a procedure they performed.
Linda Evangelista posted on Instagram on Thursday, September 23, saying that her modelling career was stunted due to a CoolSculpting procedure by Zeltiq, a Californian company, in a story that she's kept to herself for over five years.
Evangelista said the fat-reduction procedure left her with Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH), which she said resulted in her having depression, sadness and "the lowest depths of self-loathing."
Narcity reached out to CoolSculpture and Allergan, the parent company of Zeltiq, for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Evangelista alleged that despite two "painful" corrective surgeries, she's been left "unrecognizable" by the procedure. This lawsuit, she said, is her chance to rid herself of the associated shame.
"I would like to walk out my door with my head held high," she wrote, "despite not looking like myself any longer."