A Mom Says She Cut Off Her Boyfriend's Penis After He Tried To Rape Her Teenage Daughter
"I have no regrets for what I did."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A woman in India cut off her boyfriend's penis after she caught him trying to sexually assault her teenage daughter, according to local media.
The incident happened Wednesday at the couple's home in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Times of India reports.
The mother, 36, and the boyfriend, 32, had been living together for the past two years, she told the paper. Neither one of them has been identified.
The mom said she was "working in the farm when the incident took place," but she "returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed."
She says she caught the man trying to rape her daughter, who is 14.
"He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter," she said. "So I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson.
"I have no regrets for what I did."
Local police told the Times of India that the 32-year-old has been charged with rape.
"Since his condition was critical, he was referred to Lucknow for higher treatment."
It's actually not the first time that a woman has done this to a man.
Back in 1993, U.S. woman Lorenna Bobbitt cut off husband John Wayne Bobbitt's penis after he allegedly raped her. She then threw it into a field, although it was ultimately recovered and reattached.
Bobbitt (who now goes by her maiden name Gallo) was acquitted of all charges related to the case and has since used it as an opportunity to speak out about domestic violence.
In another case, a woman in Vietnam allegedly cut off her husband's genitals after she caught him abusing their 15-year-old daughter.
A handful of similar incidents have also happened in India over the years, where headlines occasionally refer to the move as "bobbittising," the India Times reports.
It's unclear if the woman in the latest case will face charges.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Canada. Support is available.