A Mom Put Her Kid On A Leash At The Store & The Parenting Fights On TikTok Are Getting Wild
"Idk why the hell people shame moms who do this.”
Being a parent is no easy job and sometimes you have to do what you think is best to protect your children, even if the rest of the world doesn’t think it’s the right thing to do.
That’s a lesson one TikToker learned the hard way when she shared videos of how she uses a leash to ensure her child stays close by when they're out in public.
TikToker and mom Alexis, who runs the account @alexishealth on the platform, posted a video of her shopping with her young daughter. In the video, Alexis uses a spring leash that goes around her wrist and her daughter's wrist to make sure they are always attached.
The video has already accumulated nearly 13 million views and has gotten a lot of attention, some positive and some negative.
@alexishealth
Replying to @bkoji445 I’m tired of the world being this way but I’m NEVER tired of protecting my girls. I’m okay looking like a crazy mom. As long as my babies are safe 🥰 and thanks to everyone I freaking love this thing❤️#momsoftiktok #dadoftiktok #protectyourchildren #protectyourkids #awareness #alexishealth #beawareofyoursurroundings #shoppingwithme
Several people showed their support for Alexis' parenting tip.
One of the top comments under the video with 164,300 likes says, "I don't care what anyone says, I’m doing this. Call me crazy, but I will always be a protective mom first."
"I don't know why the hell people shame moms who do this," wrote another commenter. "They’d be shaming moms if they didn't keep their kids safe too... so!"
Another TikTok user seemingly references previous incidents where kidnappers have snatched babies straight out of shopping carts, like the one Alexis shows in the video.
"The search is literally 'man takes toddler out of cart' the vid is horrifying, I understand," they wrote.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
@catchupnews
The parents of the toddler insisted on calling the police, and after watching the video from the security camera, the employee was fired. The case is still under investigation. #catchupnews #southafrica #kidnapping #supermarket
In one incident a toddler was taken out of a shopping cart at a Walmart.
Another person commented, "so people are blaming this mama for trying to protect her child?? Please. We are tired of living this way. But mamas will do whatever it takes to protect," to which Alexis replied saying, "yes, it’s wild!"
"I'm not even a mom, but I totally understand this," wrote one user.
While it looks like Alexis received a lot of support from the public, not everyone was kind with their comments.
One user wrote, "Imagine thinking your kids are that special. Really weird."
The positive comments definitely overshadowed the negative ones, and it seems like most people are supportive of "child leashes," or strings, if it means keeping kids safe.