A Mom Claims Someone Is Talking To Her Kid Via The Baby Monitor & It's Super Creepy
"Who the heck knows how long someone has had our password."
A mom is warning other parents about baby monitors after she says hers was hacked and shared details of the terrifying incident.
TikToker Kurin Adele is urging parents to get rid of baby cameras that use wifi after she says someone not only hacked hers but spoke to her child at night.
In her video, the mother starts off by saying she became aware of the issue recently after her child had woken up after having an accident in bed.
"I have noticed over the past couple of weeks to a couple of months he's been unplugging his camera," she said.
She then asked her husband to plug his camera back in and my son starts crying and he's like 'I don't want my camera plugged in, someone talks to me at night and it scares me.'"
Adele proceeded to clarify that she and her husband don't talk to their son through the camera, so it definitely wasn't them.
"Me and my husband looked at each other completely terrified and we reassured him we would not be plugging his camera in," she continued.
She then immediately went to go change the password in her Owlet app as they have two cameras, one in each child's bedroom.
As she went to change the password, a notification popped up letting her know her password had appeared in a data leak and was at "high risk of compromise."
"Who the heck knows how long someone has had our password and has been messing with me son," she noted in the clip.
Not only that, but the mother also pointed out that Owlet, the baby monitor company, never notified them and the only reason they didn't know sooner was because her son thought it was his mom and dad talking to him.
She then shared her message to fellow parents: get rid of your baby monitors if they have wifi cameras.
The video has gotten a ton of reaction since it was posted with over 6 million views and over 800,000 likes.
Many parents shared their own concerns about baby monitors.
"I refuse to have cameras in my kids rooms. Anything can get hacked," one person said.
"10th video I have seen of a baby monitor getting hacked 😳," one person stated sharing how common the issue actually is.
Others shared similar stories of their cameras being hacked.
"This same thing happened with our owlet camera. I was walking past my sons room and i heard someone telling him to 'calm down buddy.. it’s ok,'" one person wrote.
Many people also shared which cameras they use that have been problem-free.
"I love my Infant Optics!! I've always been terrified to get a wifi one," one person commented.
"I have the Nanit and it makes us change our password frequently. So far, no issues which has been nice!" another TikTok user stated.
It looks like Owlet baby camera being hacked isn't a new issue.
In 2022, a Reddit user started a thread after they say their camera was hacked and many people responded with similar stories.
The Baby Gears Essentials website says the reality is baby monitors with wifi can definitely get hacked and there are ways you can protect yourself from a hacker attack. The website has a checklist for parents on how to secure your wireless router and baby monitor.
