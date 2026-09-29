Museum marks Phyllis Lambert’s upcoming 100th birthday with a yearlong program
Canadian architect and activist Phyllis Lambert says Montreal needs greater citizen involvement in shaping the city as she approaches her 100th birthday.
Speaking at a Canadian Centre for Architecture news conference unveiling plans for her centennial, the 99-year-old described Montreal as a “city of communities.”
Lambert is a founder of the research institution and museum.
Lambert says citizens are increasingly taking an interest in how the city develops and need to have a strong voice in this process.
Lambert is also set to release a memoir, “My First Hundred Years,” in January.
Lambert turns 100 on Jan. 24.
The centre is launching a yearlong centennial program featuring exhibitions, films, publications and public conversations on housing, heritage, ecology and urban life.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.
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