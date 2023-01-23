The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In The US Were Ranked & The Midwest Is Not Looking Good
Only one city on the West Coast made it to the list.
Whenever we’re planning a trip to another country, we tend to look for any type of information and tips we can use to keep us safe and avoid dangerous or unwanted situations. This should also be implemented when traveling domestically.
Crime rates vary depending on which United States city you decide to visit, and according to a recent publication by 24/7 Wall Street, the most dangerous ones are in the Midwest side of the country.
The financial news company gathered information from the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report and reviewed violence rates in places with at least 100,000 residents. The official document comprehends data on murder, rape, robbery, and motor vehicle theft, among others.
Poverty and unemployment rates were also taken into consideration for the 24/7 Wall Street publication, which were obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Based on the gathered information, these are the ten most dangerous cities to visit in the United States in 2023.
10. Stockton, CA
This is the only West Coast city that made it to the top 10 of the list. According to FBI data, Stockton had 4,383 cases of violent crime, 33 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 193 cases of rape, and 2,054 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018.
A total of 6.9 percent of residents in the city were jobless in 2018, according to the previously mentioned publication.
9. Milwaukee, WI
According to the FBI, Milwaukee had 8,416 cases of violent crime, 99 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 489 cases of rape, and 4,589 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018.
The poverty rate in this city is 27.4 percent, while the 2018 unemployment rate is 4 percent.
8. Little Rock, AR
FBI data states that Little Rock had 2,882 cases of violent crime, 40 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 218 cases of rape, and 1,120 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018.
The poverty rate for this city is 17.8 percent, and the 2018 unemployment rate is 3.5 percent.
7. Cleveland, OH
Cleveland had 5,576 cases of violent crime, 86 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 461 cases of rape, and 2,970 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018, according to the FBI.
The poverty rate is 35.2 percent, and the unemployment rate for 2018 is 6.5 percent.
6. Kansas City, MI
Kansas City had 7,842 cases of violent crime, 137 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 403 cases of rape, and 4,214 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018.
The poverty rate in this place is 17.3 percent, while the unemployment rate for 2018 is 3.5 percent.
5. St. Louis, MI
Right next to Kansas City comes another Missouri destination that is St. Louis. This city had 5,525 cases of violent crime, 187 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 309 cases of rape, and 2,750 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018.
The poverty rate for this city is 25 percent, and the 2018 unemployment rate is 3.8 percent.
4. Baltimore, MD
Baltimore had 11,100 cases of violent crime, 309 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 361 cases of rape, and 4,375 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018.
The poverty rate for this Maryland city is 22.4 percent, while the 2018 unemployment rate is 5.7 percent.
3. Birmingham, AL
Birmingham had 4,025 cases of violent crime, 88 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 180 cases of rape, and 1,752 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018.
The poverty rate for this place is 28.1 percent, while the 2018 unemployment rate is 4.6 percent.
2. Memphis, TN
FBI data states that Memphis had 12,674 cases of violent crime, 186 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 491 cases of rape, and 4,450 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018.
The poverty rate in this area is 26.9 percent, and the 2018 unemployment rate is 4.6 percent.
1. Detroit, MI
According to the FBI, Detroit had 13,478 cases of violent crime, 261 cases of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, 988 cases of rape, and 6,454 cases of motor vehicle theft in 2018.
The poverty rate in this city is 26.9 percent, while the 2018 unemployment rate is 4.6 percent.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.