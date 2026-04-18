Nova Scotia's provincewide ban on entering the woods was unreasonable, court rules

A Nova Scotia judge has ruled the province's decision last year to ban most people from entering the woods to prevent wildfires during an extreme drought was unreasonable. Smoke is seen over the landscape where firefighters are battling the Long Lake wildfire in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County, outside the community of West Dalhousie, N.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese