This 4-Year-Old Is Already A TikTok Superstar & People Are Impressed With Her Singing Skills
"She does it so effortlessly.”
Some kids seem to be born with a natural talent for the arts. Some of them paint, some of them dance, and some others prefer to sing and act.
This last option is precisely the case of a 4-year-old girl from Tennessee who’s getting social media users to declare themselves fans of her singing abilities.
Shelby Frinzell’s (@shelby_kimberly) TikTok account has been lately flooded with clips focusing on her daughter Olivia’s inspiring moments, and this has people asking the Nashville mother for more of the little girl’s singing.
In a TikTok video with more than 36 million views that was posted at the beginning of October, Olivia is shown singing passionately to a Disney’s Mulan song while enjoying a Disney On Ice show.
The clip captioned "Not my toddler being more entertaining than Disney on Ice" has over seven million likes and thousands of comments highlighting the child’s voice.
"I usually hate when someone near me sings so I can’t hear the actual show- but….THAT WAS BEFORE HER," shared a TikTok user in the previously mentioned post.
In a more recent TikTok, the 6.9 million views clip shows little Olivia hit a high note while chanting a song by the band Paramore. The social media publication has people praising and wondering about her skills.
"Is she taking singing lessons? Starting early since she has a passion is important. Most crucial time for learning. I could see her on Singing show!" one person wrote.
"She does it so effortlessly,” another TikTok user shared in the comment section.
According to Frinzell, Olivia’s singing practices are mainly just for fun.
However, the girl takes "singing lessons" for 30 minutes, where she dances and sings freely, the toddler’s mom replied to a comment on the Paramore-related video.