NDP, Conservatives still mulling stance on online harms bill, social media age cap

NDP, Conservatives undecided on online harms bill
NDP, Conservatives undecided on online harms bill
New Democratic Party Leader Avi Lewis speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 8, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The Conservatives and the NDP aren’t offering opinions yet on the online harms bill introduced by the federal Liberal government Wednesday.

The bill includes a high-profile plan to force social media companies to ban kids under 16 from their platforms.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives said the party is looking at the bill.

"Protecting children online is a top priority for Conservatives and we will take time to carefully examine the bill and hear from parents and stakeholders to determine whether it adequately protects children, while safeguarding privacy," a spokesperson said in an email.

A statement from NDP Leader Avi Lewis says his party is looking at whether the bill effectively addresses the root causes of online harms, like misinformation and sexual exploitation, and is consulting with experts.

It adds the party also will be watching to see how the social media ban for kids is implemented.

"We cannot allow an age verification process to become yet another massive data grab for Big Tech, which is already extracting enormous amounts of personal information from Canadians," the statement said.

Under Bill C-34, platforms would be able to obtain an exemption to the age restrictions if they put sufficient safeguards in place. The bill also would create a new digital regulator and impose on the companies behind AI chatbots a duty to act responsibly.

Meta and Google said Wednesday evening they were assessing the legislation. TikTok said in a statement it looks forward to "collaborating constructively with the government on this important issue."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ottawa moves to bar kids under 16 from social media, regulate chatbots

Feds move to bar kids from social media

Ottawa 'seriously' considering social media ban

Ottawa ‘very seriously’ considering social media ban for kids, minister says

Ottawa's new Digital Safety Act expected to include under-16 social media ban

Ottawa to introduce new Digital Safety Act

Liberals to debate social media age restrictions

Liberals set to debate age restrictions for social media

Canadians are leaving Canada in record numbers and almost 50% are from one province

Canadian emigration just hit an all-time high. 🛫

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 9 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

You might be one of the Maxplus winners!

Milk sold at Costco stores in Canada is being recalled

You can get a refund for the affected product.

This beautiful lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live

It has scenic beaches and harbour views.

8 government of Canada jobs in Toronto that pay up to $161,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

Canada's one-time grocery payment went out recently but you might not have received money

Did you check your mailbox? 👀

Russia calls Canada a 'warmonger' for new deal with Ukraine on drone production

Russia calls Canada 'warmonger' for Ukraine drones

5 things I don't miss about Canada after moving away (because Japan does them better)

Moving abroad definitely changes your perspective 👀✈️