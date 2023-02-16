A New Jersey Restaurant Banned Kids Under 10 Years Old & People Are So Divided
"It’s time to take control of the situation," the restaurant wrote.
A New Jersey restaurant owner created a new rule for his establishment, and it has more people than just the customers in an emotional debate.
No more kids under 10 years old are allowed to dine at Nettie's House of Spaghetti located in Tinton Falls starting on March 8.
A statement was sent to Narcity from their official Instagram page that read their intention was not to offend anyone. However, the public seems pretty divided.
The official announcement was posted to the company's social media page on February 9:
"Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation."
It continued to say recent events have furthered their choice to implement the decision.
The eatery acknowledged that this rule would make some people upset, but, after a look at their comment section, outraged might be more like it.
"Oh and you sell chicken wings and subs, this is not a 5-star restaurant, what a joke. You will lose more business just by people protesting the fact you banned children under 10. You do realize that leaves you available for anyone to bring their loud obnoxious children over the age of 11. And how are you enforcing it with birth certificates," one person commented.
Another user went as far as to call it "childism," and someone else replied they never dined there and now they don't care to.
"That is really sad to hear...I was looking forward to trying out your place but with a well-behaved 9-year-old, I’m not welcome...sad," one mother responded to their Facebook post, which received 15K reactions.
On the flip side, so many people were happy about the decision. A verified restaurant blogger (@bitchywaiter) even made a gif out of the announcement, with the caption, "can I work here, please?"
A long time bartender/server in the service industry supported them on Instagram, writing, "this decision is great! First of all, your house, your rules. Second, unfortunately, MANY parents do not control their kids...they think a restaurant is their playroom. Guess what? It is not!"
Many others backed the company and wrote scenarios of kids running around a restaurant, getting hurt and becoming a serious liability.
"I think it's a good policy. And for the record, I have kids, grown now, and still agree with this," one mother published on the Facebook post.
Nettie's told Narcity they are grateful for their loyal customers and those that have yet to experience the place.
"When we opened Nettie's, we curated an atmosphere that is an expression of us, and we continue to evolve in a way that is best for our business."
You can find the policy on their website under the "Reservations" tab.