Ottawa’s new surveillance pricing rules not likely to take effect before 2028
Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says the federal government wants to be "super careful" as it tackles surveillance pricing with its new privacy bill.
Under the plan outlined by Solomon, rules on surveillance pricing are unlikely to be in place until 2028.
Solomon says he will direct the new online safety and privacy regulator to issue guidance on what counts as surveillance pricing.
He told The Canadian Press that Canadians will then be able to file complaints based on that guidance.
But government officials have said they expect it will take 18 months to get the new regulatory body in place.
Solomon says there is a need to ensure the rules on surveillance pricing don’t affect the reward points collected by many Canadians.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.