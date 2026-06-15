Ottawa to introduce privacy, clean drinking water legislation this week

Ottawa to introduce privacy, clean water bills
Ottawa to introduce privacy, clean water bills
The Canadian flag blows on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The federal government will introduce two major bills in the last days of the Parliamentary sitting, focusing on privacy and ensuring First Nations have access to clean drinking water.

The Liberal government has given notice it will bring forward a long-promised update to Canada’s private-sector privacy law.

The bill is expected to include protections for children's data as well as measures ensuring Canadians' data is not used for surveillance pricing.

It would be the Liberal government’s third attempt to update the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act, after introducing bills in 2020 and in 2023 that did not become law.

The government has also given notice it will introduce a bill “respecting water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on First Nation lands.”

A previous bill was introduced in 2023, but it died when the last federal election was called.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This $26 train from Ottawa takes you to a waterside town that looks like a European postcard

You can leave the car at home for this trip. 🛤️

6 reasons I left PEI after moving there from Ontario (and they're not what you'd expect)

Going from Toronto to the island is a big adjustment...

Ontario is home to Canada's largest freshwater swimming pool and it's reopening soon

Grab your goggles!

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 7 of these 12 gorgeous destinations

It might be time to plan some road trips!

This Ontario park is a summer gem with 4 crystal-water beaches and boardwalk trails

It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.

Five kids killed in Ontario collision, others seriously injured: police

Five kids killed in Ontario crash: police

7 Costco items that are worth buying in bulk, even if you're only shopping for one

... and things to avoid! ❌

This 3.2 km Ontario beach is a hidden gem with 'Caribbean-blue' water and fine white sand

It's like a mini trip to the tropics.

16 Dollarama decor finds that I discovered to elevate your outdoor space — all $5 or less

Make your backyard better!

I compared these No Name snacks to the brand-name versions so you don't waste money

Here's what's worth splurging on...