Gaps in tariff effects among provinces could test Team Canada's unity: experts

New U.S. tariffs hit some provinces harder
New U.S. tariffs hit some provinces harder
Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, addresses Canada's premiers with Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, left, and Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz during First Ministers meetings in Charlottetown on Thursday July 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Writer

Experts warn the latest tariff threats from the United States will hit some provinces harder than others — and could test the united Team Canada front.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders Monday to impose 50 per cent tariffs next month on a range of Canadian exports, including honey, liquor and hockey sticks.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe says British Columbia has the greatest provincial share of exports targeted in the latest tariff volley, mainly because of high-value component boards made in the province.

While Ontario and Quebec would also see a number of their goods hit with the 50 per cent levy starting Aug. 19, Tombe says the exclusion of energy and potash from the proposed tariffs means Alberta and Saskatchewan get off relatively light.

Mahmood Nanji of the Ivey Business School at Western University says exports of energy, potash and critical minerals offer Canada its best leverage over the United States.

He says that means the Prairie provinces could be called on to impose export restrictions if Prime Minister Mark Carney opts to retaliate against the new tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This quaint harbour town in Ontario is an underrated gem with coastal charm and sandy beaches

It's one of the oldest communities in the province.

This Ontario town steps from 2 warm-water beaches is the best spot to live in the province

You can enjoy lakeside living.

Gordie Howe bridge deal text confirms Canada is splitting toll revenue with U.S.

Canada splitting toll revenue with U.S., deal says

Nine premiers agree to direct-to-consumer alcohol sales from out-of-province

Nine premiers lift barriers on alcohol sales

Canada's largest nude beach is in BC and here's why you need to visit (from someone who did)

❗🗞️ Breaking nudes: summer is here.

Trump threatens new tariffs on generic drug makers to take effect in two years

Trump threatens new tariffs on generic drug makers

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 21 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

Canada's best employers were ranked and so many of the top companies are in Ontario

Home Hardware, CIBC, University of Toronto, Indigo, and more.

Costco vs Bulk Barn: We shopped for 17 groceries to find the cheapest prices

One store gets you so much more bang for your buck. 👀